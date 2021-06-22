Bridgeport News: Two Wanted For Home Invasion Arrested After Purusit

2021-06-22@12:22pm– Bridgeport Police located a blue Porsche Cayenne wanted for burglaries and a home invasion on Colorado Avenue on Sunday on I-95 southbound. Police pursued it to exit 25 where they broke it off. The car then stopped at the rest area before continuing south where state police and Fairfield police located the car. I then sped into Westport, exited the highway then onto the Post Road for a short amount of time. They then turned on to Bulkely Road where Fairfield Police said they attempted to run them off the road. That changed everything in the engagement of the pursuit. The Porsche eluded spike strips and state police entered the pursuit as they headed back north on I-95. They got off the East Main Street exit and then turned onto Artic Street trying to lose the police on the side roads. The Porsche hit a fire hydrant on Shelton Street which caused a flat tire. The pursuit came to a stop on Pearl Street where police pursued them on foot. They were quickly taken into custody.