Business Break-Ins

#Westrport CT–On May 14, 2021, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to
177 Post Road West on a report of a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that
six businesses within the complex were broken into. The investigating detective was able to
obtain surveillance footage which reportedly showed a male forcibly enter one of the offices that
had been burglarized. That male was identified as Jared Cardillo.
Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Cardillo’s arrest was completed and
signed by a Superior Court Judge. He was arrested on the morning of June 17, 2021, and per the
warrant was charged with six counts of Burglary in the Third Degree as well as one count of
Larceny in the Sixth Degree. Mr. Cardillo was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned on
the same day as his arrest.
