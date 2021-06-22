Business Break-Ins

#Westrport CT–On May 14, 2021, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to

177 Post Road West on a report of a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that

six businesses within the complex were broken into. The investigating detective was able to

obtain surveillance footage which reportedly showed a male forcibly enter one of the offices that

had been burglarized. That male was identified as Jared Cardillo.



Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Cardillo’s arrest was completed and

signed by a Superior Court Judge. He was arrested on the morning of June 17, 2021, and per the

warrant was charged with six counts of Burglary in the Third Degree as well as one count of

Larceny in the Sixth Degree. Mr. Cardillo was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned on

the same day as his arrest.

