Stratford Fireworks Return

STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick announced today that Stratford’s annual Fireworks display will
return after being canceled last year due to concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This
year’s fireworks display will take place at sundown, approximately 9:00 pm on Thursday, July 1st at Short
Beach.
“We are excited to have this great Stratford tradition return. I hope residents and their families will view
the fireworks from their favorite spot as we come together to celebrate our nation’s birth,” said Mayor
Laura R. Hoydick.
Parking will be available for those vehicles with Stratford resident parking stickers at Short Beach Park
and at the Stratford Army Engine Plant lot after 4:00 pm ahead of the event (current year stickers are
valid through July 15th). Those with non-resident stickers will not be permitted in these lots.The rain date
for the event is Friday, July 2nd.
