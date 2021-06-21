Stratford Fireworks Return

STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick announced today that Stratford’s annual Fireworks display will

return after being canceled last year due to concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This

year’s fireworks display will take place at sundown, approximately 9:00 pm on Thursday, July 1st at Short

Beach.



“We are excited to have this great Stratford tradition return. I hope residents and their families will view

the fireworks from their favorite spot as we come together to celebrate our nation’s birth,” said Mayor

Laura R. Hoydick.



Parking will be available for those vehicles with Stratford resident parking stickers at Short Beach Park

and at the Stratford Army Engine Plant lot after 4:00 pm ahead of the event (current year stickers are

valid through July 15th). Those with non-resident stickers will not be permitted in these lots.The rain date

for the event is Friday, July 2nd.

