Westport Crash

9:39pm–#Westport CT– The Post Road near the Fairfield town line is closed at Bulkley Road at Post Road for a crash between a car and what appears to be a scooter. The radio reports said the cyclist was lying in the roadway bleeding profusely. The accident recreation team from Fairfield is on the scene investigating. The roadway is closed at this busy intersection and I’d expect it to be closed for some time for the investigation. The driver was hit on the post road but the driver continued and pulled into the bank parking lot with a scooter/motorcycle/dirtbike under her car.