Stratford Fireworks A Go For Tonight

STRATFORD- While inclement weather is being monitored for this afternoon and this evening, Mayor Laura R. Hoydick has announced that the Town Fireworks scheduled for Short Beach at sundown this evening will go forward. Tonight’s firework show was already rescheduled from last week due to thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The Mayor noted that residents should be mindful of predicted inclement weather ahead of the event and plan accordingly. The fireworks are planned to begin at sundown, but weather conditions may require an adjustment to later times if necessary. The show will begin no earlier than 9:00pm. Residents are asked to be patient with the possibility of a weather related delay in start time.

Further updates will be made throughout the day if necessary, with updates available on the Town Website (www.townofstratford.com) and the Town and Mayor’s social media outlets. Residents are asked NOT to call 911 to get information on the Fireworks, and instead call 203.385.4100 if they must call for an update on the status of the fireworks.

Parking will be available for those vehicles with Stratford resident parking stickers at Short Beach Park and at the Stratford Army Engine Plant lot after 4:00 pm ahead of the event (current year stickers are valid through July 15th). Those with non-resident stickers will not be permitted in these lots.

The following traffic pattern will be used to exit Lordship after the fireworks:

All traffic exiting the parking lots of the Stratford Army Engine Plant, traffic will be directed North on Main St.

Vehicles exiting Short Beach will be directed to use both lanes of Dorne Dr. to exit the parking lot. NO TRAFFIC WILL GO NORTH onto Stratford Rd./Main St.



The north or right lane (blue arrow) will be directed to up to Stratford Rd then left onto Stratford Road, then right on to Prospect Dr., then left on Oak Bluff and fully turn right on Lordship Blvd.



The South or left lane (red arrow) will be directed to turn left on Short Beach Rd. Right on Lighthouse Avenue. Right on Prospect Dr., left on Stratford Rd. Straight on Lordship Blvd. in the EASTBOUND lane of Lordship Blvd.

Residents will be allowed to enter Lordship until the start of the Fireworks. Lordship Blvd. will be closed to eastbound traffic from Access Rd. to Oak Bluff Ave. until traffic flow returns to normal.

IMPORTANT!!!! There will be NO VEHICULAR ACCESS into Lordship for about ninety minutes, while Short Beach Park is being emptied. It is strongly advised that Lordship Residents and anyone looking to come into Lordship plan accordingly.

