I am really sorry to report that the famous Bear 211 has died. Bear 211 he was identified roamed between New York and Connecticut with such a flair and personality that he got his own Facebook Page. He was smarter than the average bear but was not faster than a car when he was hit by a car in Easton yesterday, July 26th on Route 136 near Wilson Road by a hit and run driver. You will be missed Bear 211.