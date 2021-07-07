Bridgeport News: Assault With A Firearm

On July 5, 2021, at approximately 11:11 p.m. the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a report of a male party and his dog were shot in the 600 block of Trumbull Ave. The victim, a 25-year-old Bridgeport man, was shot while lying in bed. He was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The pet dog was transported to an area vet by the victims’ family (condition unknown).

B.P.D. detectives responded to the hospital and crime scene.

During this incident at least 3 parked vehicles were struck by gunfire within the Trumbull Gardens Housing Complex and bullet projectiles entered at least 2 occupied apartments.

A large number of shell casings were found at the scene. The crime scene was photographed, evidence was collected, and interviews were conducted.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Elizabeth Santora, at 203-581-5231 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

