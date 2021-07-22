Bridgeport News: Furniture Store Sexual Assault Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– On July 20, 2021, Members of the Fugitive Task force and Special Victim Unit took Hennawi Salem into custody on an arrest warrant for sexual assault in the 4th Degree. Salem was arrested at his place of business Salem Furniture, 120 Porter St Bridgeport, CT . Salem is accused of luring a female customer to the basement of his furniture store. Once in the basement, the female was asked to lay down and test the mattress. Salem told the female the mattress was free, then sexually assaulted her. Salem was previously arrested on September 25th, 2020 for Sexual Assault 3rd, Unlawful restraint 2nd and Risk of Injury to a Child, after three female victims made similar accusations.