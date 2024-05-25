Norwalk News: Arrest made for Elder Abuse

In November 2023, the Special Victims Unit received a complaint regarding an incident of elderly abuse at Fairfield Family Care Center in Norwalk. Detectives discovered that an elderly male had been left unattended and injured after falling out of his bed during the overnight hours. Through evidence collection and witness interviews, detectives determined that Lydia Lungile, the aide responsible for the individual’s care, had ignored the victim. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Lungile. Special Victims Unit Detectives collaborated with a Norwalk Police Officer assigned to the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Lungile. On May 22, 2024, Norwalk Special Services Division Officers found Lungile in Orange, CT, and took her into custody. Lydia Lungile was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Cruelty to Persons

