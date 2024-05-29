Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Special Services Division Narcotics Arrest

ByAlex

May 29, 2024

On May 28, 2024, members of the Special Services Division, assisted by the Patrol Division, executed search warrants on Keith Johnson and his residence at The Waypointe Apartment complex. After a lengthy investigation into Johnson for illegal narcotics trafficking, search warrants were obtained through Stamford Superior Court. Surveillance was conducted outside the apartment complex, and when Johnson was observed walking in the area, he was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was immediately executed at Johnson’s apartment, resulting in the seizure of a large amount of narcotics. The following items were seized: 1,167 folds of fentanyl weighing 292 grams, loose powdered fentanyl weighing 84 grams, loose MDMA/fentanyl powder weighing 7 grams, loose crack cocaine weighing 15 grams, 739 ecstasy pills containing fentanyl weighing 330 grams, and numerous items used to facilitate a drug factory, including four scales, a cutting agent, stamps, and a blender. Additionally, $1,103 in US currency was confiscated.

Keith Johnson, 33, of Norwalk, CT, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (first offense), sale of 1 oz or more of heroin/methadone, operation of a drug factory, use of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury to a child. His bond was set at $350,000, and his court date is scheduled for June 11, 2024.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Arrest made for Elder Abuse

May 25, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Best Buy Smash and Grab

May 23, 2024 Alex
Norwalk Stamford

Norwalk News: Carjacking Suspect Arrested Following Multi-Agency Investigation

May 17, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Special Services Division Narcotics Arrest

May 29, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Fairfield News: House Fire

May 29, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT SIGNS LEGISLATION EXPANDING CONNECTICUT’S PAID SICK DAYS LAWS TO INCLUDE MORE WORKERS

May 29, 2024 Alex
Westport

WESTPORT PBA SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATIONAWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS

May 29, 2024 Alex