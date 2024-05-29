Norwalk News: Special Services Division Narcotics Arrest

On May 28, 2024, members of the Special Services Division, assisted by the Patrol Division, executed search warrants on Keith Johnson and his residence at The Waypointe Apartment complex. After a lengthy investigation into Johnson for illegal narcotics trafficking, search warrants were obtained through Stamford Superior Court. Surveillance was conducted outside the apartment complex, and when Johnson was observed walking in the area, he was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was immediately executed at Johnson’s apartment, resulting in the seizure of a large amount of narcotics. The following items were seized: 1,167 folds of fentanyl weighing 292 grams, loose powdered fentanyl weighing 84 grams, loose MDMA/fentanyl powder weighing 7 grams, loose crack cocaine weighing 15 grams, 739 ecstasy pills containing fentanyl weighing 330 grams, and numerous items used to facilitate a drug factory, including four scales, a cutting agent, stamps, and a blender. Additionally, $1,103 in US currency was confiscated.

Keith Johnson, 33, of Norwalk, CT, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (first offense), sale of 1 oz or more of heroin/methadone, operation of a drug factory, use of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury to a child. His bond was set at $350,000, and his court date is scheduled for June 11, 2024.