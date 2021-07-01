Bridgeport News: Homicide

Special thanks to all the viewers that contacted me to let me know about this crime scene.

On June 30, 2021, at approximately 4:55 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to 978 Howard Avenue on the report of a party shot. Responding Patrol Officers located an unresponsive 22-year-old Bridgeport man in a bedroom located inside the second-floor apartment of 978 Howard Avenue. Medics arrived and advised police the male was deceased. The Patrol Division has secured a crime scene and contacted the Detective Bureau Homicide Squad to investigate. Detective are working several leads at this hour and the Identification Unit is in the process of collecting evidence.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old John Randall Patrick Jr. of Bridgeport, CT.

This shooting wasn’t random. It was an isolated incident where the victim knew the shooter.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.