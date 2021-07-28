Shelton News: Fatal Motorcycle Accident

2021-07-27@2:20pm–#Shelton CT– Shelton Police, Shelton Fire and EMS were

dispatched to the Derby/Shelton Bridge for an accident involving a vehicle and a

motorcycle. The preliminary investigation by police revealed that the driver of the

motorcycle was traveling on the Derby/Shelton Bridge headed into downtown Shelton

and the driver of the vehicle was on Riverside Drive headed towards Bridge St when the

accident occurred.



The operator of the motorcycle, 60 year old David Guliuzza of Derby, was transported to

the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The operator of the vehicle, 65 year old

Donald Wolanin of Shelton, did not claim any injuries.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this

accident. No enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons

with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-

1544.

This news report is made possible by: