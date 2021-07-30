Trumbull News 2 Arrested

Two (2) Bridgeport residents, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, July 27, after
shoplifting from the Westfield Trumbull Mall, then attempted to enter a stolen vehicle
before running from police.
Janet Gonzalez, age 42, of Central Avenue, and Carlos Hernandez, age 32, of Noble
Avenue, left Macy’s with almost $2000 worth of unpaid for clothing. Macy’s security
initially attempted to stop them, but they left the store. Trumbull Police officers were
notified and assisted in apprehending Gonzalez who was in the parking lot, and
attempting to enter the driver’s side of a stolen Chevrolet Cruz, as Hernandez ran from
the scene. Gonzalez had her right hand behind her back and squared off in an
aggressive manner towards the arriving officer. The officer yelled for Gonzalez to stop,
but she ran away from the officer and towards Macy’s security with an unknown object in
her hand. The officer gave chase and deployed their department issued Taser on
Gonzalez resulting in the capture of her. Hernandez was later apprehended by officers
near the bus stop.
Trumbull EMS responded and transported Gonzalez to Bridgeport Hospital for
evaluation, per protocol, after Taser deployment. There were no injuries during this
incident. The Chevrolet Cruz was reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police Department
on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Gonzalez was eventually brought to Trumbull Police Headquarters where she was
charged with Larceny 4th degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 5th degree, and was held on a $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on
August 3, 2021.
Hernandez, who is on probation, was charged with Larceny 3rd degree, Larceny 4th
degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 5th degree, Interfering with an Officer, and was
held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on
August 3, 2021.
This press release was made possible by: