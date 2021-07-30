Trumbull News 2 Arrested

Two (2) Bridgeport residents, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, July 27, after

shoplifting from the Westfield Trumbull Mall, then attempted to enter a stolen vehicle

before running from police.

Janet Gonzalez, age 42, of Central Avenue, and Carlos Hernandez, age 32, of Noble

Avenue, left Macy’s with almost $2000 worth of unpaid for clothing. Macy’s security

initially attempted to stop them, but they left the store. Trumbull Police officers were

notified and assisted in apprehending Gonzalez who was in the parking lot, and

attempting to enter the driver’s side of a stolen Chevrolet Cruz, as Hernandez ran from

the scene. Gonzalez had her right hand behind her back and squared off in an

aggressive manner towards the arriving officer. The officer yelled for Gonzalez to stop,

but she ran away from the officer and towards Macy’s security with an unknown object in

her hand. The officer gave chase and deployed their department issued Taser on

Gonzalez resulting in the capture of her. Hernandez was later apprehended by officers

near the bus stop.

Trumbull EMS responded and transported Gonzalez to Bridgeport Hospital for

evaluation, per protocol, after Taser deployment. There were no injuries during this

incident. The Chevrolet Cruz was reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police Department

on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Gonzalez was eventually brought to Trumbull Police Headquarters where she was

charged with Larceny 4th degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 5th degree, and was held on a $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on

August 3, 2021.



Hernandez, who is on probation, was charged with Larceny 3rd degree, Larceny 4th

degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 5th degree, Interfering with an Officer, and was

held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on

August 3, 2021.

