Trumbull News: MEN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE VEHICLES STRUCK AT TRUMBULL MALL

#Trumbull CT–Three (3) Bridgeport men were arrested Monday afternoon, July 26th, following their

involvement in occupying a stolen vehicle, and crashing into several police vehicles as it

attempted to flee police at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Dominique Reid, age 23, of

Summitt Street, fled in the stolen Audi to avoid immediate capture, however, Hector

Delgado, age 24, of Clifford Street, and Xavier Rondon, age 29, of Benhan Avenue were

immediately taken into police custody in the Westfield Mall parking lot.

Trumbull Police Detectives initially located the Audi, which had been confirmed stolen

from Yonkers, New York, in the mall parking lot. Trumbull police personnel then set up

surveillance on the vehicle, until about 2:30 p.m., when the men returned and entered

the Audi. As officers approached the occupied Audi, Delgado and Rondon were

apprehended, but Reid remained inside the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Reid then sped

away striking several police and innocent bystander vehicles to elude capture.

Reid continued to drive recklessly through Westfield Mall property, and leaving mall

property by traveling the wrong way up the Main Street entrance ramp. Reid eventually

proceeded onto the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) northbound entrance ramp, but as he

merged onto the Merritt Parkway, he turned the vehicle and traveled Southerly into

oncoming traffic in the northbound lane. After a short distance, Reid abandoned the

stolen Audi and continued to flee police on foot, but was later captured in a nearby

residential neighborhood.



Trumbull Police K9 and the Connecticut State Police also assisted in tracking Reid. No

injuries were reported for the accidents. Trumbull EMS did respond as a precautionary

measure to evaluate Reid for exhaustion, but he refused any medical treatment.

Reid was charged with Larceny 1st degree, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit,

Evading Motor Vehicle Accident, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, interfering with an

Officer, and was held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport

Superior Court on August 6, 2021.

Both Delgado and Rondon were each charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st

degree, and were each held on a $25,000 bond. They are also scheduled to appear in

Bridgeport Superior Court on August 6, 2021.

