Trumbull News: MEN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE VEHICLES STRUCK AT TRUMBULL MALL

#Trumbull CT–Three (3) Bridgeport men were arrested Monday afternoon, July 26th, following their
involvement in occupying a stolen vehicle, and crashing into several police vehicles as it
attempted to flee police at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Dominique Reid, age 23, of
Summitt Street, fled in the stolen Audi to avoid immediate capture, however, Hector
Delgado, age 24, of Clifford Street, and Xavier Rondon, age 29, of Benhan Avenue were
immediately taken into police custody in the Westfield Mall parking lot.
Trumbull Police Detectives initially located the Audi, which had been confirmed stolen
from Yonkers, New York, in the mall parking lot. Trumbull police personnel then set up
surveillance on the vehicle, until about 2:30 p.m., when the men returned and entered
the Audi. As officers approached the occupied Audi, Delgado and Rondon were
apprehended, but Reid remained inside the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Reid then sped
away striking several police and innocent bystander vehicles to elude capture.
Reid continued to drive recklessly through Westfield Mall property, and leaving mall
property by traveling the wrong way up the Main Street entrance ramp. Reid eventually
proceeded onto the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) northbound entrance ramp, but as he
merged onto the Merritt Parkway, he turned the vehicle and traveled Southerly into
oncoming traffic in the northbound lane. After a short distance, Reid abandoned the
stolen Audi and continued to flee police on foot, but was later captured in a nearby
residential neighborhood.
Trumbull Police K9 and the Connecticut State Police also assisted in tracking Reid. No
injuries were reported for the accidents. Trumbull EMS did respond as a precautionary
measure to evaluate Reid for exhaustion, but he refused any medical treatment.
Reid was charged with Larceny 1st degree, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit,
Evading Motor Vehicle Accident, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, interfering with an
Officer, and was held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport
Superior Court on August 6, 2021.
Both Delgado and Rondon were each charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st
degree, and were each held on a $25,000 bond. They are also scheduled to appear in
Bridgeport Superior Court on August 6, 2021.
