Bridgeport News: Chemical Spill

Scott Appleby of Office of Emergency Management for Bridgeport said the chemical spill involving a water base inorganic chemical. At this time DEEP is in command of the scene and there is no immediate threat to the public.

2021-08-19@ 3:53pm–#Bridgeport CT– The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on scene at 50 Cross Street for a chemical spill at Tradebe Treatment and Recycling of Bridgeport. It’s not know what was spilled but judging from the smile in the picture it can’t be all that serious.