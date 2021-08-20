Bridgeport Police Exodus Continues

2021-08-20 #Bridgeport CT– Two more officers are leaving the Bridgeport Police Department. Officer Robert Roj is taking his experience to Easton and Steven Caldwell to Greenwich. This makes five to leave the force this week. However, I’m told by multiple source that some of these officers were suppose to leave in July but their paperwork was purposefully delayed to delay the inevitable.

Three days ago when three other officers left I reached out to Rowena White, Mayor Ganim’s director of communications” and emailed her “I know three officers just left for Shelton today. What should the police force be at full staffing and what are the levels now? Will the chief be declaring another state of emergency anytime soon like she did during the Puerto Rican Day Parade? I got an auto response that said: “Comms is out of the office with Mayor Ganim|Bridgeport BackPack2School events every day this week. Please include any action items needed in your email along with deadlines. We will respond as soon as we can. Thank you.”

You’d think with two other communications people working for her Rowena White could respond with even a quick reply on her cellphone. Its not that she’s not responding back to me, but to you the public. It’s apparent they don’t want you to know what is going on in multiple areas. A short staffed police department will affect everyone from safety to increased insurance rates. Move along, nothing to see here….