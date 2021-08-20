LAMONT ANNOUNCES STATE EMPLOYEES, CHILDCARE, AND SCHOOL STAFF WILL BE REQUIRED TO GET VACCINATED FOR COVID-19

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has issued an executive order related to the COVID-19 emergency declarations (Executive Order No. 13D) requiring that all Connecticut state employees and staff of all childcare facilities and preK-12 schools statewide must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27, 2021. Those who do not get vaccinated due to certain exemptions will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. However, state hospital and long-term care employees will not have the option of being tested in lieu of vaccination.

The State of Connecticut is working with state employee unions to implement the requirement quickly and fairly.

“Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective means of preventing infection and subsequent transmission,” Governor Lamont said. “Our dedicated state employees must work together to ensure a safe work environment for one another and can do so by getting vaccinated. Those who work in healthcare settings, where the risk of COVID-19 infection is high and the impact of a spread of the infection is dire to the health and safety of their patients and residents, have a responsibility to their patients, residents, and coworkers to get vaccinated. I have also emphasized for well over a year the importance of keeping our kids in the classroom, full-time, and making sure it is as safe an environment as possible for learning for everyone in the school building. Ensuring all of our educators, including early childhood educators, and school staff are vaccinated will keep students in the classroom and keep childcare open for families. Getting vaccinated keeps yourself safe, keeps your community safe, and will help beat back the ongoing spread of this virus.”

“Unlike last year, this year we have a new, outstanding public health tool to battle the COVID pandemic,” Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “The COVID vaccine can help us pave our way back to a normal life for our workers, teachers and students.”

“The mission of the Connecticut State Department of Education is to ensure all of our children obtain a world-class education, and that requires them being in the classroom with their teachers and friends,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said. “Teacher and staff vaccination is the most effective way of keeping our school staff and students healthy and in school.”

State hospital and long-term care employees include any person who is employed by or provides any services in the following facilities:

Albert J. Solnit Center South

Whiting Forensic Hospital

John Dempsey Hospital

Connecticut Valley Hospital

In addition, it also applies to all state employees who regularly visit these hospitals or long-term care facilities as defined in Executive Order No. 13B.

To locate clinics in Connecticut providing COVID-19 vaccines, visit ct.gov/covidvaccine.

This press release was made possible by: