Stratford Mayor’s Reading Champion Program Returns

STRATFORD- In keeping with tradition, earlier this summer Mayor Laura R. Hoydick kicked off

the 2021 Mayor’s Reading Champion program, whereby she invited Stratford youth ages 0-12

to commit to reading at least 8 books this summer. The program concludes with a celebratory

reception on Wednesday, August 18th from 4:30-6:30pm on the grounds of the historic Perry

House.

The program returns for its eighth year after taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19

pandemic. Over 200 students have registered to participate in this years challenge. In the past,

nearly 1,700 students have read over 17,000 books to complete the challenge. The Office of the

Mayor and the Stratford Public Library in partnership with Stratford Schools sponsor the

program.

“I am pleased to bring the Reading Champion challenge back to Stratford’s youth”, said Mayor

Hoydick. “Establishing healthy reading habits in children is vital, especially today when so much

of their days are spent on a screen. I am proud of these students and I am honored to help instill

in them a love of reading at an early age.”

At the reception, participants will receive a certificate of completion and the opportunity for a

photo-op with Mayor Hoydick. A balloon artist will be on hand and individually wrapped ice

cream sundaes will be served by Goody Basset’s Ice Cream. Distribution of goody bags and a

free book from the library will round out the event.

The reception is being framed as a “drop-by” event in an effort to avoid large gatherings. Social

distancing will be practiced. If you registered for the event and prefer not to attend, please email

kdoyle@townofstratford.com to arrange to receive your certificate, goody bag and book.

