Bridgeport News: Carjacking

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery/Burglary unit is looking to identify the above individual shown wearing the Adidas tee-shirt. He is responsible for multiple crimes on the west side of the city, including a carjacking on Carleton Ave. on August 11th, 2021, during which the victim was assaulted. This individual is considered armed and dangerous.

Earlier today, on 08/24/21, he engaged the patrol division in a pursuit in a stolen white 2021 Honda HRV (similar to the vehicle pictured above), bearing New York registration KNA-7998. During the pursuit, he intentionally struck a patrol car occupied by an officer.

This individual, along with the two other individuals shown above, are part of a group stealing and transporting vehicles between Bridgeport and Westchester County, New York. They also recently are believed to have engaged the New York State Police in a pursuit on Interstate 87.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department’s tip-line at (203) 576-TIPS (8477), or the Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293.

All tips will be considered confidential.