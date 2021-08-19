Trumbull News: TEENS ARRESTED FOR OVERNIGHT CAR BURGLARIES

#Trumbull CT–On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at about 4:00 a.m., Trumbull Police arrested three (3)

juveniles in the area of Lake Avenue, after residents reported youths going through

unlocked vehicles parked on the street. One 16-year-old and two (2) 14-year-old

Bridgeport residents were taken into custody when officers located them walking in the

area.

The Trumbull Police initially received a report of several youths tampering with motor

vehicles on Pinehurst Street, and then they subsequently ran into a white sedan and fled

the area. The first responding officer located a white Nissan unoccupied and running on

Gwendolyn Drive, near Main Street. One 14-year-old suspect was located nearby and

taken into police custody.

A Stratford Police K9 was requested to assist with tracking of the remaining suspects,

which eventually lead to the apprehension of the other 14-year-old suspect, who was

walking nearby on Main Street. The 16-year-old suspect was later observed in the area

and taken into custody by police. He was later found to be in possession of the key fob to

the Nissan that had been abandoned on Gwendolyn Drive.

It was later determined that the Nissan had been reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police

Department on August 13, 2021. Inside the Nissan, officers recovered a variety of

property that had been stolen from several other vehicles in the area.

All three (3) juveniles were charged with Larceny 3rd degree, Conspiracy to Commit

Larceny 6 degree, and Interfering with an Officer. One 14-year-old suspect was charged

with an additional count of Interfering with an Officer for providing officers with a false

August 19, 2021 Page 2

identity when he was being processed for the arrest. All juveniles were released to the

custody of a parent, with a promise to appear in Juvenile Court on Monday, August 23,

2021.

Police remind residents to ALWAYS LOCK YOUR VEHICLES, remove all packages and

valuables, and never leave the keys inside. In addition, they should use features on their

security systems to notify them of motion on their property during late night hours.

Immediately report any suspicious persons or activity to the police and dial 911 for all

emergencies.

