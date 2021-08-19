Trumbull News: TEENS ARRESTED FOR OVERNIGHT CAR BURGLARIES

#Trumbull CT–On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at about 4:00 a.m., Trumbull Police arrested three (3)
juveniles in the area of Lake Avenue, after residents reported youths going through
unlocked vehicles parked on the street. One 16-year-old and two (2) 14-year-old
Bridgeport residents were taken into custody when officers located them walking in the
area.
The Trumbull Police initially received a report of several youths tampering with motor
vehicles on Pinehurst Street, and then they subsequently ran into a white sedan and fled
the area. The first responding officer located a white Nissan unoccupied and running on
Gwendolyn Drive, near Main Street. One 14-year-old suspect was located nearby and
taken into police custody.
A Stratford Police K9 was requested to assist with tracking of the remaining suspects,
which eventually lead to the apprehension of the other 14-year-old suspect, who was
walking nearby on Main Street. The 16-year-old suspect was later observed in the area
and taken into custody by police. He was later found to be in possession of the key fob to
the Nissan that had been abandoned on Gwendolyn Drive.
It was later determined that the Nissan had been reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police
Department on August 13, 2021. Inside the Nissan, officers recovered a variety of
property that had been stolen from several other vehicles in the area.
All three (3) juveniles were charged with Larceny 3rd degree, Conspiracy to Commit
Larceny 6 degree, and Interfering with an Officer. One 14-year-old suspect was charged
with an additional count of Interfering with an Officer for providing officers with a false
identity when he was being processed for the arrest. All juveniles were released to the
custody of a parent, with a promise to appear in Juvenile Court on Monday, August 23,
2021.
Police remind residents to ALWAYS LOCK YOUR VEHICLES, remove all packages and
valuables, and never leave the keys inside. In addition, they should use features on their
security systems to notify them of motion on their property during late night hours.
Immediately report any suspicious persons or activity to the police and dial 911 for all
emergencies.
