Westport Domestic Violence Task Force Announces Back-to-School

Supply Drive

(Westport, CT)- From Monday, August 9 th through Sunday, August 15 th , the Westport Domestic

Violence Task Force (WDVTF) will be collecting back-to-school supplies for residents of the

two Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) safe houses that service our area.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) supports individuals on their journey to safety.

DVCC advocates for individuals who are experiencing abuse in personal relationships. It offers

multiple services and professional staff to help those experiencing any level of domestic violence

and assist them in building a safer environment for the well-being of themselves and their

families. All victim services are free and confidential, and all services offered are

multicultural/multilingual. These services include assistance with basic needs such as food,

clothing, and personal items. Counseling and legal services are also introduced in addition to

transportation assistance, children’s advocacy, weekly play-based children’s programming

focused on self-esteem and healthy communication and referrals to community resources. The

DVCC also provides economic advocacy, including budget development and assistance with job

searches and resumes.

The DVCC safe house and community clients are in need of the following items to ensure

the children are prepared for the new school year:

New Unused Backpacks

Notebooks

Pens/Pencils/Highlighters/Crayons

New and Unused Lunch Boxes

Graphing Calculators

*Also needed are diapers in various sizes

Donations can be left in the collection bin located in the lobby of the Westport Police

Department, 50 Jesup Road, Westport.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, help can be reached via the 24 hour hotline,

1-888-774-2900 and additional information can be found on the DVCC website, www.dvccct.org

For more information on Westport Domestic Violence Task Force initiatives, please check out

our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Westport-Domestic-Violence-Task-Force-

1550811978272839/.

