Westport Domestic Violence Task Force Announces Back-to-School

Supply Drive
(Westport, CT)- From Monday, August 9 th through Sunday, August 15 th , the Westport Domestic
Violence Task Force (WDVTF) will be collecting back-to-school supplies for residents of the
two Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) safe houses that service our area.
The Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) supports individuals on their journey to safety.
DVCC advocates for individuals who are experiencing abuse in personal relationships. It offers
multiple services and professional staff to help those experiencing any level of domestic violence
and assist them in building a safer environment for the well-being of themselves and their
families. All victim services are free and confidential, and all services offered are
multicultural/multilingual. These services include assistance with basic needs such as food,
clothing, and personal items. Counseling and legal services are also introduced in addition to
transportation assistance, children’s advocacy, weekly play-based children’s programming
focused on self-esteem and healthy communication and referrals to community resources. The
DVCC also provides economic advocacy, including budget development and assistance with job
searches and resumes.
The DVCC safe house and community clients are in need of the following items to ensure
the children are prepared for the new school year:
New Unused Backpacks
Notebooks
Pens/Pencils/Highlighters/Crayons
New and Unused Lunch Boxes
Graphing Calculators
*Also needed are diapers in various sizes
Donations can be left in the collection bin located in the lobby of the Westport Police
Department, 50 Jesup Road, Westport.
If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, help can be reached via the 24 hour hotline,
1-888-774-2900 and additional information can be found on the DVCC website, www.dvccct.org
For more information on Westport Domestic Violence Task Force initiatives, please check out
our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Westport-Domestic-Violence-Task-Force-
1550811978272839/.
