Westport News: Forgery/Larceny in the Third Degree

#Westport CT– On March 26, 2018, the Westport Police began to investigate a stolen check complaint

that was lodged by a local resident. The complainant stated that his financial institution had

mailed him new checks which he said were never received. The complainant told the officer that

when he called his bank to ascertain why the checks had yet to arrive, he was told that one of the

checks that had supposedly been mailed to him had already been cashed. The check in question

was made out to a person named April Pirrello in the amount of $600.00. The complainant said

he never wrote that check nor does he know anybody by that name.



The investigating officer determined that the check was cashed at a check cashing store in

Bridgeport, CT. A detective went to that location and was able to attain surveillance footage of

the suspect allegedly cashing the fraudulent check. Based on the surveillance footage, the

suspect was reportedly positively identified as April Pirrello. Additional evidence purportedly

tying her to this crime was obtained during the investigation. A warrant for Ms. Pirrello’s arrest

was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the morning of August 12, 2021, Ms. Pirrello turned herself in at the Westport Police

Department. Per the warrant, she was charged with Larceny in the Fifth Degree and Forgery in

the Third Degree. She was released on a $10,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at

Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

This press release was made possible by: