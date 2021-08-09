Westport News: Fire On Da Roof

Westport firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm at a multi-occupancy

strip mall on Post Road West. The initial dispatch was for Engine 4, Engine 2 Truck 1 and

the Shift Commander. Engine 6 was added to the assignment after clearing from another

emergency incident.



E4 arrived and reported an odor of burning and light smoke condition inside the

occupancy. Truck 1 laddered the roof and found smoke coming from a roof scuttle hatch.

Engine 4 and Engine 2 stretched a hose line and checked each of the businesses for smoke

and fire. Truck 1, assisted by Engine 6, located a smoldering fire involving roofing

materials in the area of the roof scuttle.



The fire was quickly extinguished and crews worked on providing salvage and overhaul to

the business directly below. The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate.

Roof repair work from earlier in the day was determined to be the cause.

The activation of the smoke detectors and monitored fire alarm system provided early

notification, allowing the occupants to evacuate and firefighters to quickly extinguish the

fire before it spread.