The Stratford Library has announced its selections for the Fall/Winter 2021 series of “Books Over

Coffee”, the monthly book discussion program that has been a popular staple at the library for over 30 years.

The library continues to offer the latest in current titles and topics for its patrons and will return on site in its

Lovell Room beginning September 29th. “Books Over Coffee” is hosted by Stratford Library staffer Linda

LiDestri.

Current bestsellers and notable authors mark the selections chosen for “Books Over Coffee”. Opening

the series on September 29 will be a discussion of Kevin Wilson’s one-of-a-kind novel, Nothing to See Here. A young woman, Lillian, is asked by her friend to be caretaker for her husband’s twin step kids, a pair that can spontaneously combust when they are agitated, flames igniting from their skin in a disturbing but beautiful way. Lillian and the twins learn to trust each other – and stay cool – just as her friend’s family is bracing for a major announcement. The novel received glowing reviews upon publication last year.

Other titles for discussion in 2021 will be Laura Dave’s current bestselling mystery, The Last Thing He

Told Me on October 27, I Want You To Know We’re Still Here by Esther Safron (November 17) and Oona Out

Of Order by Margarita Montimore (December 22).

“Books Over Coffee” will be held in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room beginning at noon each month.

Participants who wish to take part via Zoom should call the Library at 203.385.4162 in order to be sent a link.

Copies of all books are currently available for loan at the library’s Circulation Desk. The titles are also available

for loan on Kindle and Nook eReaders. The discussion programs are free and open to the public.

For further information and/or a 2021 program schedule, visit the Stratford Library at 2203 Main Street

in Stratford, Connecticut or call its Public Relations and Programming Office at: 203.385.4162. Timely

information is also available on the library’s website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

