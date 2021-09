2021-09-10 #Bridgeport CT– The victims of the double homicide has been identified.

The victims from the homicide, discovered at 390 Platt Street on September 9, 2021, are as follows:

19-year-old Candace Goodwin of Stratford Connecticut

59-year-old Austin Burgher of Jamaica

Tarik Francis D.O.B. 4/2/1996 has been charged with Murder (2 counts), Criminal Attempt Murder (1 count), and Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree (1 count).