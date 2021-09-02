Fairfield News: Rooster River Continues Flooding Homes

#Fairfield CT– Over four feet of water flooded basement on Lynbrook Road and Lewis Drive as the Rooster River overflowed it’s banks last night. Residents told me this happened again in 2018. First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick toured the area and said that she plans to address the flooding with the ARPA funding. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) provides $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments. She said whe will work with the city of Bridgeport to make this happen. First responders all over the area were busy last night rescuing people from flooded cars and evacuating people from side streets that couldn’t from their homes.