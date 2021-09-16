Norwalk News: Faulty Equipment May Have Caused Crash

#Norwalk CT– On September 15, 2021 at approximately 9:49 a.m., officers responded to the area of Linden Street on the reports of a vehicle striking a pole. FD and EMS were called to the scene as well, as the vehicle sustained heavy damage and was inoperable. The three occupants were complaining of significant pain, but did not appear to have life threatening injury. They were sent to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation, via ambulance. The cause of the accident appears to be faulty equipment causing vehicle malfunction. No charges were filed. The struck pole was attended to by Eversource.

