Westport Board of Selectmen to Hold Public Meeting on ARPA Funding

Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe announced today that the Board of Selectmen will hold a special in-person public meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium to continue review and public discussion of project ideas and prioritization for American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds to be distributed to the Town of Westport. Public attendance and comments are encouraged.

Mr. Marpe said, “On August 18, the Board of Selectmen reviewed a presentation and discussed the proposed distribution of two (2) equal tranches of the $8.4 million dollars allocated to the Town from the federal government’s COVID-19 American Rescue Plan coronavirus local recovery funds. These funds provide substantial flexibility for each government to meet local needs—including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the COVID crisis. They can also be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure. At that time, the Board assured the public that there would be opportunities for continued dialogue on the subject.”

He continued, “After additional review and research on the federal distribution requirements, town staff and administrators revised and updated the presentation, available at: https://www.westportct.gov/government/selectman-s-office/arpa. The intent of the forum on September 22 is to provide an opportunity to hear public comment and discussion from other elected officials, volunteers, pertinent organizations, and members of the public on how the funding may be appropriately distributed and allocated within our community.”

