How about some likes for Officer Marie Cetti and K-9 Uno?!! Back in September of 2020 a suspect fleeing the scene hit Officer Cetti. hospitalizing her for an extended period of time. But she is Bridgeport Strong and bounced back to active duty in no time! Her no quit attitude was recognized by her union AFSCME and received a Never Quit Award of Service. See the video here:https://www.council4.org/ctcops/news/marie-cetti-local-1159-never-quit-service-award-winner

Way to go Officer Cetti. Bridgeport Strong! Thank you for your service.