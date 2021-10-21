Fairfield News: Suspicious Person Has Warrants

2021-10-19@6:29pm–#Fairifield CT–Olajuwon Johnson age 37 was taken into custody after he followed the female complainant into the secured Alto Apartment Complex. Complainant called to report the subject was standing by the mailboxes. When Patrol Officers arrived on scene they located Johnson dressed in all black clothing with a black mask standing in a secured area of the apartment complex. Johnson first claimed to be waiting for a ride then stated he was waiting for a train. Warrant checks revealed Johnson was wanted for 2 separate warrants for failure to appear 1st Degree on 53a-113 Arson 3rd Degree $50,000.00 bond and failure to appear 2nd on 53a-109 Criminal Trespass 1st Degree and 53a-167a Interfering with an Officer with a $10,000.00 bond.