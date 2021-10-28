#Fairfield CT–Applications are currently being accepted for volunteers to join the newly established Fairfield Commission on disAbilities, a group intended to promote the inclusion and integration of differently abled people in community activities, services, and employment opportunities. The mission of the Commission is to ensure that Fairfield is a welcoming community where people with disabilities can lead inclusive and fulfilling lives, contributing as active members of our town. If you are a self-advocate; caregiver; parents/family member; professional serving the disability community and other residents and would like to educate and advocate for people with disabilities in Fairfield, we need you.

Commission goals include creating a forum for community members to:

· Increase awareness about issues and opportunities affecting people with disabilities

· Advise town officials on policies, procedures, programs and services (including facilities)

· Provide information and guidance to individuals, businesses and organizations on matters related to disabilities

· Foster and promote a community dialogue with businesses, community organizations, clubs and associations

· Engage people with disabilities and their families, encouraging them to participate in town government and planning.

Visit the Fairfield Commission on disAbilities page to learn more: https://www.fairfieldct.org/commissiondisabilities, or, to apply, please visit the town of Fairfield’s Appointment Process page: https://fairfieldct.org/appointmentprocess.

This press release was made possible by: