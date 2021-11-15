Fairfield News: Firearms Found In Bank Safety Deposit Box

2021-11-15@11:55am–#Fairfield CT– The Bank of America located at 2150 Black Rock Turnpike called police to let them know the found 5 firearms in a safety deposit box. The box as inactive for a period of time and the bank and police were not able to locate the 91 year old owner of the box, it’s not known at this time if the owner is still alive. The bank drilled the box and found 5 firearms, there were no “hits” on the firearms, that is they are not stolen nor involved in any crimes. The bank is upset that the owner violated their “no firearms” policy. K-9 from a surround town was called in to confirm to confirm security’s report of no explosives were located. The firearms are being stored with police for safe keeping.