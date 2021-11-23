Fairfield News: Car Stolen With Child Inside

Fairfield Police UPDATE:

On November 22, 2021 at approximately 6:34 PM the Fairfield Police Department received several calls

reporting the theft of an occupied vehicle which had just occurred in front of 16 Handles at 1300 Post

Road in Fairfield.

The initial investigation has revealed that a couple had parked their vehicle in the area of 1300 Post Road

and had left the vehicle to make a purchase at a nearby establishment. The vehicle was running and

occupied by a teenage juvenile. An unknown male subject walked up to the vehicle, opened the door and

entered the vehicle. The juvenile then instinctually began to exit the vehicle as the male ordered the

juvenile out of the vehicle. The male then fled the area in the now stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle flee the area in close proximity to the stolen vehicle. It is

believed this vehicle was occupied by subjects working in connection with the male suspect. The

accomplice vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Charger.

Fairfield Detectives, operating an unmarked vehicle, located the stolen vehicle being driven in the area of

Wordin Avenue in Bridgeport. Detectives followed the vehicle onto I95 and then onto Route 8 where it

exited via Exit 18. Police briefly lost sight of the suspect vehicle but it was later located unoccupied on

Caroline Street in Derby, CT.

No injuries were reported during this incident. In addition, the juvenile occupant, according to CT State

Statute, was old enough to be left unattended in the vehicle.

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Fairfield Police Department in conjunction with the

Regional Auto Theft Task Force.

The Fairfield Police Department reminds residents to be vigilant of their surroundings and to be mindful

that even when sitting it a parked vehicle, it is safest to keep the vehicle locked.

