2021-11-25@6:01pm– Police are investigating a report of a woman who left her bag and the contents fell off her black Audi and the contents spilled onto the Black Rock Turnpike. She attempted to retrieve the items but is was too dangerous. She was directed to stay in her car at the commuter parking lot. Lost items were:

3 CARAT DIAMOND RING

$30000CARTIER WATCH

$40000DIAMOND EARINGS $3000

This remains under investigation

