2021-12-25@10:04pm–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield Police received a number of calls for a hit and run accident on Brookside Drive. On-Star called police reporting an accident of Chevy Colorado which turned out to be the striking vehicle. On-Star gave the subscriber’s address on Ruane Street and police located the vehicle in St. Thomas’s parking lot with heavy front end damage and deployed air bags driving erratically and took the person in custody.

