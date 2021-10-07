Fairfield Police Launch New Tip411 Anonymous Tip System



#FAIRFIELD, CT – October 6, 2021 – The Fairfield Police Department is increasing its

crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to

find information and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

Developed by Tip411, the Fairfield PD app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into

the hands of community members of all ages. The Fairfield PD app is available for

download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or on our website at

https://fpdct.com/tips.



“The Fairfield Police Department is dedicated to maintaining a safe community, protecting

life and property, reducing crime and the fear of crime and to performing its function in a

manner which promotes public trust and confidence,” said Fairfield Police Chief Robert

Kalamaras. “Our new Fairfield PD app from Tip411 will make it easier for us to partner

directly with our residents in order to increase the safety of our community.”

The new Fairfield PD app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and

lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

“We’ve listened to feedback from partners like Fairfield Police and have built a more

advanced and innovative product to help departments better engage their communities,”

said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “The Fairfield PD app, powered by tip411, will greatly

improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information,

and more to help fight crime.”



The Fairfield PD app and Tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as

the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is

no way to identify the sender.

Those without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous

text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword FPDCT and their message/tip to

847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department’s website

at https://fpdct.com/tips.

