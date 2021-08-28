Fairfield Firefighters Rescue Dog From Cliff

2021-08-27@10:10pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters just finished up an accident with no injuries on Black Rock Turnpike when a call came in from the Reda family that their dog was stuck on a cliff above the commuter parking lot at 3087 Black Rock Turnpike. Assistant Fire Chief Roger Caisse told me the dog was up a sheer cliff about 75 feet up and the dog had no where else to go. They were able to utilize their new tower ladder through the trees to access the dog. The firefighters used a make shift harness to get him down. Caisse said he was glad the dog was the dog’s owners called because they would have been in a very dangerous situation. He said he’d rather bring the equipment and personnel taking a rescue operation and making it safer. The Reda family was overjoyed to be reunited with Winfield. Winfield’s mom Stephanie Reda, sporting a Yankee hat told me the dog was named after Yankee right fielder Dave Winfield. Winfield the dog was missing for over 10 hours and was certainly thirsty! The Reda family was so grateful to the Fairfield Firefighters.