Fairfield News: Bank Robber Flees in Taxi

#FAIRFIELD – On August 25, 2021 at approximately 11:54AM, the Fairfield Police Department

received a report of a bank robbery at Key Bank, 1761 Post Road. The suspect was described as

a white male who reportedly pointed a handgun at tellers demanding money. The suspect fled

the bank and entered a gray taxi last seen heading north on Mill Plain Road.

Officers and Detectives coordinated with area taxi companies and tracked a taxi matching the

description to East Main Street in Bridgeport. The suspect, identified as WILLIAM JOHNSON

(DOB 07/31/1979) of Clinton Ave, Bridgeport, was taken into custody without incident by

Fairfield and Bridgeport Police Officers in the area of 2500 East Main Street.

Located in the suspects backpack was the cash from Key Bank.

Detectives on the scene at Key Bank determined there was no handgun involved, however, the

suspect insinuated that he possessed a firearm. This is depicted in the attached image from

video surveillance within the bank. There were no injuries reported.



WILLIAM JOHNSON (DOB 07/31/1979) of Clinton Ave, Bridgeport, is charged with:

• Robbery 1st Degree

• Larceny 2nd Degree

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.