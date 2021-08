2021-08-13 #Fairfield CT– Around 10am firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire behind 44 Turney Road. As impressive as the flames were, the firefighters had the fire out and under control about 15 minutes after the water supply was established. After chasing hot spots and opening up walls to make sure the fire was out they recalled the fire within a half hour from the start. There were no reported injuries and the fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause.