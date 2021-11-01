5 Senators are calling on the Biden administration to help lower energy costs for New Englanders – including considering the use of strategic reserves, as the winter season approaches and heating prices are expected to be higher than last year.

“We write today to urge federal action to address the heating needs of our country’s households as we approach and enter the upcoming winter season,” the senators wrote. “Given the current state of energy markets and the lingering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic – and in preparation for the cold weather season in New England – we urge your administration to consider and prepare to take targeted actions.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting that households that heat primarily with propane, natural gas, or heating oil could spend significantly more on their heating costs this winter, including spending up to 94 percent more for households that use propane.

“These predicted costs will have a very real effect on the ability of many New England families to keep their homes at a safe temperature this winter,” the senators continued. “No family should have to make the decision between paying their bill to keep their children warm, putting food on the table, and keeping the lights on.”

In order to help lower the costs of heating for New Englanders, the senators are calling on the Biden administration to utilize stock from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve to lessen the effect of potential residential energy price increases on New Englanders’ household finances.

