ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG URGES EFFORTS TO STOP ROBOCALLERS FROM MISUSING LEGITIMATE PHONE NUMBERS

Hartford, CT — Attorney General William Tong wrote the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of its efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers.

“Caller ID technology has successfully blocked billions of spam robocalls, but billions more are still making it through undetected. We need to make sure our technology and our efforts keep pace with the ever-evolving tactics of scammers. I fully support the FCC’s proposals to crack down on phone number purchases, and stand ready to work alongside the FCC and attorneys general nationwide to protect American families from these malicious intrusions,” said Attorney General Tong.

Help bolster investigations in Connecticut by reporting your robocalls to https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/. Connecticut’s website complaint intake has been recently revamped to gather robocall-specific complaint data.

Earlier this year, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN – caller ID authentication technology to combat spoofing by ensuring that telephone calls originate from verified numbers. Because the technology prevents robocallers from spoofing phone numbers, scam robocalls have dropped by 29 percent since June as the phone industry continues to put STIR/SHAKEN into effect.

Robocallers are now successfully evading caller ID authentication by purchasing access to legitimate phone numbers to conceal their identities. They typically do this by providing false identifying information to, or otherwise shielding their identities from, the companies that have access to legitimate numbers.

The attorneys general support the FCC’s proposals to implement a more thorough application, review, and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers and to require these companies to verify their customers’ identities to help keep the numbers from being sold, leased, or rented to illegal robocallers. This includes limiting the use of both temporary phone numbers for trial customers and untraceable payment mechanisms.

