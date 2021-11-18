Bank Robber Taken Into Custody

2021-11-17 #Stratford CT– #Bridgeport CT– Today around 14:20 Hours, an robbery that took place on the 4800th block of Main Street (TD Bank) in Bridgeport. The 911 center received a bank teller alarm at TD Bank. Initial reports indicated that the suspect did not display a gun but made the “gun motion” within his jacket according to one caller. The responsible party fled in an older model vehicle. The suspect engaged several officers in a brief pursuit and was apprehended in Stratford by I-95 close to West Broad Street and Linden. At this time there have been no injuries reported in this incident. The Bridgeport Police Department is current processing the incident/person and have yet to release the name and mugshots of the suspect. No further information at time.