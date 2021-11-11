BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC DISPUTE RESULTING IN ARMED CARJACKING

#Trumbull CT–A Bridgeport man was arrested in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 9, and

charged for his involvement in a series of crimes that occurred on October 13, when he

assaulted and robbed a female victim of her vehicle at gunpoint, and fled from officers to

avoid his immediate capture. Jose Francisco Ramos, age 52, of 863 Colorado Avenue

was apprehended by US Marshals at his residence in Bridgeport, and was transported to

the Trumbull Police Department where he was charged for his involvement in numerous

crimes to include domestic violence.



On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at around 7:40 AM, Trumbull Police received multiple

calls about an armed carjacking at an office building on Corporate Drive, where a gun

was displayed. The victim reported that as she arrived for work and was sitting in her

car was when the suspect, later identified as her ex-boyfriend Ramos, appeared and

pointed a firearm at her. Ramos then forced his way into her vehicle and a struggle

ensued. As Ramos physically forced the victim further into her vehicle he entered the

driver’s seat, where the victim had been seated, and he continued to assault the victim.

Ramos eventually put the vehicle into drive and attempted to drive away with the victim

still inside. The victim, who was in fear for her life, managed to put the vehicle back into

park, and escaped out of the passenger’s side door of her vehicle before Ramos fled in

her car. Responding officers located the fleeing vehicle driven by Ramos, but he

continued to flee, driving recklessly, and struck another vehicle as he eluded his

immediate capture.



The female victim sustained minor injuries due to the assault and escape, so Trumbull

EMS responded to treat and transport her to Bridgeport Hospital for further treatment

and evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

There is an active restraining order in place for the victim against Ramos, and there are

several outstanding warrants for the arrest of Ramos, by another local police agency, for

similar domestic related crimes he has committed against this victim. Ramos also had

another active arrest warrant from Trumbull police for several crimes he had previously

committed against her.

On September 30, this victim reported to the Trumbull Police that while she was at work,

she would find minor damage to her vehicle. She immediately became frightened as this

was a sign that Ramos, whom she has an active restraining order against, would do this

to let her know that he is around. Ramos had also constantly attempted to contact the

victim while she was at work during this time. Trumbull Police investigation determined

that Ramos violated the active restraining order and an arrest warrant was eventually

issued for this incident.



At Trumbull Police Headquarters, Ramos was processed and charged with Reckless

Endangerment 1st degree, Kidnapping 2nd degree with a firearm, Larceny 2nd degree,

Robbery 1st degree, Breach of Peace, Stalking 1st degree, Weapons in an Motor

Vehicle, Criminal violation of a Restraining Order, Criminal use of a weapon, Assault 3rd

degree, Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Operating under suspension,

Evading Responsibility. He was held on a $500,000 court set bond for the October 13

incidents.

This press release was made possible by: