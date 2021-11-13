Bridgeport News: Bank Robbery

#Bridgeport CT– On 11/13/2021 at 11:20am, the Bridgeport Police Department was notified of a bank robbery that just occurred at Webster Bank 3546 Main St. The suspect stole $2,000 in cash by stating he was “Sticking up the place”. The suspect was described as speaking with an Italian accent. The suspect was reported to have fled south on Main St. and West on to Clark St. Officers rapidly responded to the scene and canvassed the area for the suspect, to no avail. A K-9 was deployed and tracked to 75 Clark St. where the trail ended.

Webster Bank has offered a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

