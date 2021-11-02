CT Major Disaster Declaration

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) announced that President Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Connecticut in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which struck the state in early September, causing immense property damage. The disaster declaration will not only provide aid to state and local governments but will also make resources available to individuals and families. Federal aid may include housing assistance, crisis counseling, case management services, legal services, personal property damage, and transportation assistance. Ida-affected residents can learn more about these programs and other forms of assistance at www.himes.house.gov/Ida.

“This was an all-hands-on-deck emergency,” said Himes. “Immediately after the storm, I started meeting with local leaders to survey damage and working with Governor Lamont and the other members of the Congressional delegation to ensure Connecticut would get the help we needed as quickly as possible. The process of working with FEMA and other federal agencies to secure disaster funding is rigorous, but, by working in unison, local, state, and federal officials were able to bring this assistance to the people who desperately need it.”

The disaster declaration will also make money available to assist businesses that were negatively affected by Hurricane Ida. This aid comes primarily in the form of Business Physical Disaster Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans to assist businesses that suffered either physical damage or loss of revenue due to the storm, respectively. For details on the programs and to learn more about eligibility and how to apply, business owners should visit www.himes.house.gov/Ida.

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Congressman Himes successfully worked to include $3 billion in the Congressional disaster relief bill to accelerate the construction of flood- and storm-damage reduction projects, with $1.5 billion of that money going specifically to states that declared a major disaster due to Ida.

“The most important thing for government to do is take care of people in emergencies,” continued Himes. “Our neighbors in Southwest Connecticut need help and they need it now. That’s why I’m so proud today to be able to say we delivered.”

Congressman Himes’ Disaster Resource and Recovery Guide, which goes into great depth on program benefits, requirements, and eligibility can be found at www.himes.house.gov/Ida.

This press release was made possible by: