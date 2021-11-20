CTDOT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW ONLINE HUB FOR TRANSPORTATION DATA

Commissioner Joseph Giulietti announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has launched Open Data Hub, a new one-stop-shop for the public to access transportation data. The Hub allows the public to access and download timely location-based data and perform analysis through easy-to-use online tools, applications, and dashboards.

As a live platform with geospatial data, the Hub allows users to access official CTDOT data, such as traffic volumes, crashes, and roadway characteristics and classifications. Additional authoritative datasets and applications are in development and will come online as they are available.

“The Open Data Hub is about empowering the public with information,” said Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “By putting data at the fingertips of the people we serve, we are transforming the way the CTDOT does business. Transparent and accessible data on the Hub will foster better understanding of the work we do as one of the state’s largest agencies and help drive better collaboration in problem-solving and innovation.”

“I commend Commissioner Giulietti and his staff for their persistence in taking a progressive approach to data management as they launch the Department of Transportation’s hub,” said Scott Gaul, Chief Data Officer for the State of Connecticut. “Timely, accurate, and authoritative transportation data will be used to make critical decisions that affect the residents of Connecticut, and this platform substantially improves access to the data.”

The development of the Hub supports the Lamont Administration’s state efforts to provide public access to critical Department datasets for public use. Linkages between the CTDOT’s Open Data Hub and the State of Connecticut’s Open Data portal (data.ct.gov) create a “one-stop-shop” for accessing timely and authoritative data.

The public and users are invited to get started at the following link CTDOT Open Data (arcgis.com) and to check back often for the Newest Applications section to see the exciting new additions to the Open Data Hub.

This press release was made possible by: