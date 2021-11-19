Teacher and Moms Of Fairfield Come Through!

How about some likes for Mary Droesch Kennedy and the Moms Of Fairfield page on Facebook for coming through for Geraldine Johnson School in Bridgeport? Mary wrote to Moms of Fairfield “Hi everyone- I teach English in Bridgeport and my seventh graders are currently supposed to be reading Esperanza Rising by Pam Munoz Ryan. The books never came in, and the students are struggling to read the book on the pdf on their computers. I made an Amazon wish list for a class set- if anyone would like to purchase one the kids would really appreciate it!”

Within a week the class got their wish. Way to go everyone!