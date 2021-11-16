Monday, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) released the following statement as President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law:

“Democrats and Republicans have come together today to fulfill our promise for historic infrastructure investment in America. This law delivers at least $5.4 billion to Connecticut, with the chance for much more, and will improve the lives of all our neighbors in the 4th District. Today means a brighter future as we repair, rebuild, and improve our rail, roads, bridges, ports, pipes, and broadband all while creating good-paying, union jobs. I will always work to improve opportunity and quality of life for Connecticut families, and was proud to deliver for you today.”

