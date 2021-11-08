Norwalk News: Bank Robbery

On November 7, 2021 at approximately 11:59 a.m., Norwalk Combined
Dispatch received a call advising that TD Bank of Westport Avenue had just been
robbed, and the suspect left on foot. Norwalk Police Officers responded
immediately to the area.
Officer gathered information from witnesses on scene and learned that the
suspect handed a note to a teller advising that he was in possession of a weapon.
No weapon was displayed during the course of the robbery. The robber was
described as a heavy set White male wearing a hat and shorts. Patrol Officers
searched the vicinity. The Detective Bureau responded to the bank and took over
the investigation.
This case is still under active investigation. Norwalk Police Investigators are
asking for your help: if anyone has any information about this incident, please
contact Det. Taranto at telephone number 203-854-3102, or by email at
jtaranto@norwalkct.org. You may provide anonymous information in any of the
following ways:
