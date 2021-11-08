Norwalk News: Bank Robbery

On November 7, 2021 at approximately 11:59 a.m., Norwalk Combined

Dispatch received a call advising that TD Bank of Westport Avenue had just been

robbed, and the suspect left on foot. Norwalk Police Officers responded

immediately to the area.



Officer gathered information from witnesses on scene and learned that the

suspect handed a note to a teller advising that he was in possession of a weapon.

No weapon was displayed during the course of the robbery. The robber was

described as a heavy set White male wearing a hat and shorts. Patrol Officers

searched the vicinity. The Detective Bureau responded to the bank and took over

the investigation.



This case is still under active investigation. Norwalk Police Investigators are

asking for your help: if anyone has any information about this incident, please

contact Det. Taranto at telephone number 203-854-3102, or by email at

jtaranto@norwalkct.org. You may provide anonymous information in any of the

following ways:

