Stratford News: Tech Company Ribbon Cutting

Ash Creek Enterprise’s cut the ribbon on their newest location at 999 Oronoque Lane with Mayor Laura Hoydick today. Ash Creek Enterprises just recently merged with Network Solutions & Technology, based in New York.

“Ash Creek Enterprises specializes in a wide range of services, including tailored IT services and solutions for small and medium sized businesses, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in Stratford, Fairfield County and throughout Connecticut.”

Ash Creek President Mark Calzone reflects on the merger: “It’s fitting that this merging of teams, culture, and values will be announced during Cyber Security Awareness month. We are forming a unified front, erasing borders, and fighting under the same banner against the challenges and threats our clients face nationwide. Like any relationship, you don’t want to lose yourself, you want to find someone that’s complimentary, and for Ash Creek, it’s NST.”